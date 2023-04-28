Irish Examiner View: Thirsty scholars could flock to UCC beer research

The Cotk university was part of a study into saccharomyces pastorianus, the yeast responsible for producing all lager beer.
Irish Examiner View: Thirsty scholars could flock to UCC beer research

The prospect of researching beer should interest many potential college students. File Picture.

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 06:00

News that researchers from UCC have teamed up with colleagues from the Technical University of Munich in Germany for pioneering research might not appear to be the stuff of banner headlines, but the research subject in this case is intriguing: Beer.

The two universities joined forces to investigate the origins of saccharomyces pastorianus, the yeast responsible for producing lager beer, and duly settled a question that has exercised brewing minds for centuries.

Without getting bogged down in the technicalities, they found that, on October 24, 1602, top-fermenting yeast was brought from the Schwarzach brewery to the Hofbräuhaus brewery in Munich, where it was “mated” with bottom-fermenting yeast to create saccharomyces pastorianus.

John Morrissey of UCC’s School of Microbiology said every one of the 150bn litres of beer brewed today can be traced back to that strain, adding that it was an example of a chance event changing the world of beer.

He may soon discover that a chance event has changed the world of UCC’s School of Microbiology. If they are researching beer, then their courses may soon become the most oversubscribed in the history of the CAO application form.

Read More

‘Champagne of Beers’ slogan leaves French wine producers frothing

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: Leadership stuck in gridlock when it comes to congestion charges Irish Examiner View: Leadership stuck in gridlock when it comes to congestion charges
Irish Examiner view: Buyers must get price reduction Irish Examiner view: Buyers must get price reduction
Plcicing Authority and Garda Commissioner Meeting Irish Examiner view: Unfortunate choice of words
AlcoholOrganisation: UCC
<p>Some mná tí retired, some did not return to hosting páistí after covid, and others found pay rates too low. </p>

Irish Examiner view: Shortage of mná tí a cause for concern

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd