Irish Examiner View: Thirsty scholars could flock to UCC beer research

News that researchers from UCC have teamed up with colleagues from the Technical University of Munich in Germany for pioneering research might not appear to be the stuff of banner headlines, but the research subject in this case is intriguing: Beer.
The two universities joined forces to investigate the origins of saccharomyces pastorianus, the yeast responsible for producing lager beer, and duly settled a question that has exercised brewing minds for centuries.
Without getting bogged down in the technicalities, they found that, on October 24, 1602, top-fermenting yeast was brought from the Schwarzach brewery to the Hofbräuhaus brewery in Munich, where it was “mated” with bottom-fermenting yeast to create saccharomyces pastorianus.
John Morrissey of UCC’s School of Microbiology said every one of the 150bn litres of beer brewed today can be traced back to that strain, adding that it was an example of a chance event changing the world of beer.
He may soon discover that a chance event has changed the world of UCC’s School of Microbiology. If they are researching beer, then their courses may soon become the most oversubscribed in the history of the CAO application form.