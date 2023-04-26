Irish Examiner view: Biden will have backing of the Irish

It would be stretching the bounds of credibility to suggest that US president Joe Biden was so energised by his reception in Ireland earlier this month that he felt ready to announce a bid for re-election.

His declaration yesterday that he intends to seek a second term in the White House is the kind of announcement that is planned by strategists for months, though it could hardly have hurt that images of a beaming Biden, basking in the welcome offered by enthusiastic Irish crowds, were fresh in the mind.