With 82 events lined up this year, the ever-impressive choral festival is set to fill the hearts of audiences with song 
Irish Examiner view: Chorus of approval for Cork International Choral Festival 

The 2023 Cork International Choral Festival runs from April 26 to 30. Picture: Jed Niezgoda  

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 02:01

As the days get longer and spring gets truly into its stride there is plenty to fill our hearts with song. And what better platform than the ever-impressive Cork International Choral Festival, which finds its voice next Wednesday morning, running on harmoniously to next Saturday.

The festival, of which the Irish Examiner  is a principal sponsor, has entertained us since 1954 and this year has 82 events, with 13 choirs from across Europe and Canada bidding for the coveted Fleischmann Trophy as well as highly-contested competitions for choirs from primary and secondary schools; chamber choirs and ensembles; Ireland’s choir of the year; light jazz and popular music; and church music.

The year 2025 will witness the 70th occasion that the festival has enriched the cultural life of the city and county and it states it has been “bringing Cork to life with song since 1954".  

As audiences like to say at curtain calls and encores: “Bravo."

