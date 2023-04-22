Irish Examiner view: Chorus of approval for Cork International Choral Festival 

As the days get longer and spring gets truly into its stride there is plenty to fill our hearts with song. And what better platform than the ever-impressive Cork International Choral Festival, which finds its voice next Wednesday morning, running on harmoniously to next Saturday.

The festival, of which the Irish Examiner is a principal sponsor, has entertained us since 1954 and this year has 82 events, with 13 choirs from across Europe and Canada bidding for the coveted Fleischmann Trophy as well as highly-contested competitions for choirs from primary and secondary schools; chamber choirs and ensembles; Ireland’s choir of the year; light jazz and popular music; and church music.