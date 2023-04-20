Irish Examiner view: Victory, of sorts, for free speech

The abject capitulation of the Fox Corporation’s TV network in its settlement of a defamation action taken against it in the US by Dominion Voting Systems, an election technology company, is being painted by some as a massive hit against free speech.

Quite the contrary. As we come to terms with the astonishing $787.5m settlement by Fox News, it was a tacit admission the network knowingly spread misinformation about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election in America.