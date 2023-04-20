Irish Examiner view: Victory, of sorts, for free speech

The abject capitulation of the Fox Corporation’s TV network in its settlement of a defamation action taken against it in the US by Dominion Voting Systems, an election technology company, is being painted by some as a massive hit against free speech.
Quite the contrary. As we come to terms with the astonishing $787.5m settlement by Fox News, it was a tacit admission the network knowingly spread misinformation about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election in America.
In some ways, the outcome of this matter was a victory for the network, as Fox was not subjected — by way of a full trial — to the embarrassment of having its media mogul owner, Rupert Murdoch, owner of titles including The Sunday Times and The Sun, and other executives and many of its star presenters subjected to humiliating cross-examination. But a slam-dunk against free speech? Certainly not.
The Dominion case highlighted over the last several months that Fox executives and presenters knew well that on-air claims by the network were false, but they broadcast them anyway. It also showed clearly that one of America’s most powerful media outlets told bareface lies and distorted truth for two reasons.
The first was to shore up the support of its conservative
viewership; the second was to try to stem the departure of many of those viewers to even more right-wing and provocative media outlets.
This was a victory for free speech in that it confirmed that the truth does matter, but sadly the reality is that by settling the case, Fox will not in any way feel chastened by the result and will continue to propagate many and varied falsehoods.