Irish Examiner view: Keep quiet

At a recent performance of The Bodyguard musical in Manchester, some members of the audience were removed for singing along with the performers.

“Rowdy theatregoers loudly singing along with ‘I Will Always Love You’ are dragged out” was one headline.

An extreme example, but audience etiquette at live performances can leave a lot to be desired.

Phone use is a common transgression. Taking and making calls or scrolling social media may not mar others’ enjoyment at a music festival, for instance, but at a cinema or theatrical event those can be a significant distraction for people wishing to focus on events onstage.

The growing use of Yondr, then, is to be welcomed. This is a pouch which stores a phone for the duration of the eventphone for the duration of the event, ensuring no distractions for other members of the audience.

It is sometimes used in schools but in recent months Bob Dylan and Chris Rock have used the technology at Irish gigs, and domestic acts are now beginning to use it.

It is a welcome move because it ensures that all those at a gig or performance can enjoy themselves without being subjected to the phone activity of others. However, it also comes at a cost, because providing the technology adds several euro to the price of a ticket.

Whether readers think that is a price worth paying may depend on their tolerance for distraction. And their interest in others’ phones.