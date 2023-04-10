Irish Examiner View: RTÉ appointment a bed of nails for next incumbent

At first glance, it should not be that difficult to fill a top job commanding a rewards package of over €300,000 which carries the interesting prospect of implementing technological change and the opportunity to work with some of the country’s brightest and most creative talent.

But when the role involves the Procrustean bed which awaits the new director general of RTÉ, and requires support from a board which has been ruffled by short notice about a favoured candidate, there is the potential for a few surprises along the way, just as it was when the incumbent, Co Cork’s Dee Forbes, emerged into the role in 2016.