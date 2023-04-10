Irish Examiner View: RTÉ appointment a bed of nails for next incumbent

At first glance, it should not be that difficult to fill a top job commanding a rewards package of over €300,000 which carries the interesting prospect of implementing technological change and the opportunity to work with some of the country’s brightest and most creative talent.
But when the role involves the Procrustean bed which awaits the new director general of RTÉ, and requires support from a board which has been ruffled by short notice about a favoured candidate, there is the potential for a few surprises along the way, just as it was when the incumbent, Co Cork’s Dee Forbes, emerged into the role in 2016.
She is due to leave in July and it had been leaked that the favoured replacement was someone she pipped for the top post seven years ago, former acting director-general Kevin Bakhurst. Another candidate was said to be former TV3 boss and current An Post chief executive David McRedmond.
The appointment has to be signed off by the Government, which has proved chary over funding for the organisation in an era of streaming platforms and digital alternatives where support for the licence fee continues to diminish.
Ms Forbes consistently warned about the consequences of diminishing financial resources. Her successor will need to demonstrate that they can both cut and grow, and the Government should commit to firm backing for the State broadcaster.
The country needs high-quality, reliable, and brave journalism during what will continue to be a highly unstable decade.