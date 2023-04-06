Irish Examiner view: TikTok troubles

TikTok’s troubles continue to mount. The banning of the Chinese-owned social media platform from the official devices of governments all over the world on security grounds is an ongoing problem for the company, but its failure to ensure data security and prevent underage children using its app is now costing it money too.

This week, the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office fined TikTok £12.7m (€14.5m) for allowing 1.2m children under the age of 13 to use the platform.