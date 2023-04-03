Irish Examiner view: The storms before the storm 

Monday’s release of fresh data on eviction notices for the final quarter of 2022 is likely to add to the clamour which is gaining in volume over Ireland’s escalating housing crisis. And it is an argument the Government cannot win at the moment, because the numbers are simply not there to provide succour where it is needed most. On the ground.

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) will publish information on eviction notices served in October, November, and December. The temporary legislation for the so-called “winter emergency period” covered from October 30 to March 31. The last set of RTB figures showed that 4,741 notices of termination were issued to tenants in July, August, and September, an increase of 185% on the 1,666 notices served in late spring and early summer. The new statistics will provide more historic insight into the numbers of people at risk in a volatile market.