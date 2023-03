A clip that emerged from the Irish dressing room after their Grand Slam victory against England on Saturday included captain Jonathan Sexton leading his team in a cheeky and undoubtedly pointed rendition of the English rugby anthem ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’.

The dry humour added another layer to the grit, determination, can-do attitude, fortitude, and skill which had underlined their emphatic Six Nations title win and the distinction of being unbeaten throughout the campaign.

But the biggest message the Irish sent out in this competition, and indeed the previous seven months, was: “We’re not finished yet.”

Heartening and all as that was — even to the few fans who can remember each of Ireland’s previous three Grand Slam wins in 1948, 2009, and 2018, — it provided us with that rare sense this was not a one-off.

And with this year’s World Cup in France already in our sights, there was definite optimism within Andy Farrell’s group of players — not to mention the wider sporting public — that this time around we will leave previous and often mystifying misfires in that competition well and truly behind us.

Ireland has never been beyond the quarter-finals in a World Cup, but there is now a definite sense within the squad and on the terraces that previous mis-steps will not happen this time.

Overconfidence is a bugbear we have witnessed all too often in Irish rugby, but the current squad’s apparent attitude that it can climb every mountain and not just any mountain, is indicative of a self-belief hitherto unseen.

Little in competitive sport is as unpredictable as knock-out encounters, as New Zealand, France, England, Australia, and South Africa can all attest to their chagrin as a result of their experiences in previous world cups.

This time, though, there is a justifiable sense that the Irish are set to make the country more proud than it has ever been of 15 men in green.