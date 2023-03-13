Irish Examiner view: Many ways to celebrate Ireland

The time difference between Los Angeles and Ireland means that the Oscar results were announced during the black hole which exists between the Irish Examiner going onto the presses and being distributed to newsagents and shops across the country (although they are, of course, available on our digital platforms).

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

So, we are unable to celebrate, or commiserate, in print this morning on how the “Great Green Wave” fared in its record 14 attempts to lift an Academy Award.

Perhaps, however, our readers have bagged a long-odds winner; Colin Farrell was quoted at 10/1 for a Best Actor Award for The Banshees of Inisherin, while Paul Mescal came in at a tempting 40/1 for Aftersun.

The poignant An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) also carried an outsider’s price at 10/1 for Best International Feature Film, while An Irish Goodbye occupied the favourite’s position at 6/5 for the Best Live Action Short.

Whatever the results, it has been an outstanding year for Irish talent and Catherine Martin, minister for tourism, culture, arts, Gaeltacht, sport and media, was on the money when she said: “We are a nation of great storytellers. We’re known for our arts, for our culture, for creativity — not to mention locations that are ‘second to none’.”

Hopefully, some of our readers have invested in a triella: A winner from last night’s Academy Awards; something for tomorrow’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham (or has that been awarded to Constitution Hill already?), then a third leg for Saturday’s Aviva Stadium encounter against the whipping boys of the Six Nations (that would be you, England).

For many reasons, 1923 was an epochal year in the history of the State and, a century on, there may be multiple ways to celebrate our growing maturity and influence as a nation.

This, autumn, we will have a chance to revise the wording of the Constitution, with its reference to women’s place being in the home.

The manner in which that amendment is phrased will give us another opportunity to mark progress.