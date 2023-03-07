Irish Examiner view: Could Alliance get its day soon?

The Alliance Party in Northern Ireland has long been the bridesmaid and not the bride. But any forthcoming election may see it becoming the “all-community” party in the six counties so long sought for by liberals seeking to break the so-called orange/green political divide.

Buoyed by the ‘Alliance Surge’ of 2019 when in three elections (European, Westminster, and local) saw the party elect party leader Naomi Long elected an MEP, score an 18.5% share in parliamentary elections — just behind Sinn Féin and the DUP — and take 21 council seats, it has since gone on to even bigger things.