Irish Examiner view: Big job ahead for new president Tinubu

Many Nigerians had hoped the country’s most competitive presidential election in decades would produce a surprise — something or someone who would break the country’s seemingly never-ending struggle with economic turmoil, corruption and the endless violences that comes with it.

That ambition was blunted with the announcement by the Independent Nigerian Election committee (Inec) that the ruling All Progressives Congress party candidate, the 70-year-old Bola Tinubu, had beaten off the challenges of rivals, former vice-president Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Labour’s Peter Obi.

After a chaotic four-day count, Tinubu was declared the winner with 8.79m votes, while Abubakar clocked up 6.98m and Obi 6.1m. Amid calls from the opposition to rerun the election over vote-counting chaos, the result will stand and secure the hold of Tinubu and the APC on power in Abuja.

Prior to the vote, analysts had predicted it would be a possible sea-change as the country attempts to break with the past and forge a new and coherent political atmosphere which might encourage economic growth and stamp out corruption and violence. The emergence of the Labour Party candidate Obi, who came from nowhere and with little financial backing, suggested that change was afoot. His ability to mobilise young Nigerians through a slick social media campaign, along with an appeal to voters across traditional political fault lines, was considered a potentially winning mix.

However, it did not turn out that way and Tinubu (a former governor of Lagos) who is very wealthy and well-connected politically, eventually won the day. What his election means for Nigeria and its 213m citizens will be unclear for a time, obviously, but there are cautionary signs that the country is moving away from its past, not least the fact none of the candidates was a former military officer. That is a first, and signifies hope its democratic institutions are holding firm.

After a disappointing eight-year reign by the outgoing Muhammadu Buhari, it can only be hoped that Tinubu will live up to his promises of a revitalised economy and stamping out grift. One way or another he has a big job on his hands.