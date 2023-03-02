Irish Examiner view: Time for a mature discussion

The appointment of former HSE chief executive Paul Reid to chair the forthcoming Citizens’ Assembly on drugs use

suggests that a calm and reasoned voice will be at the head

of a potentially controversial debate in which the public will finally have an important say in a complex societal issue.

With the assembly set to have it first meeting next month and the process of selecting the 99 members of the public who will sit on it having begun this week, it seems the country is finally moving towards a coherent, modern, and realistic policy on an issue that is having a huge impact on individuals, families, workplaces, communities, and wider society.

Having only been approved by the Cabinet last month, the assembly has been tasked with considering several questions — not least of which will be recommendations on law changes, how the State can reduce the impact of illegal drugs, and what government policies need to be changed.

Perhaps the thorniest question it will address is the possible legalisation of certain drugs which are currently illegal and/or the decriminalisation of possession of such drugs. There will be an international element to the proceedings, thanks to the fact that Ireland chairs the current British-Irish work council on drugs and also via the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction.

The fact these issues are currently under debate across the EU members states, with Germany perhaps closest to the legalisation of marijuana for personal use at present, will make the task of the assembly less fractious and less likely to be influenced by hard-line opinions.

That 21 American states have legalised cannabis for personal use with more following suit and that Canada has legalised it completely — to the point where government approved stores now sell it publicly — also colours the for/against arguments.

The assembly will be a major step forward for a mature and focussed discussion on illegal drugs, especially as the consequences of Ireland’s current legislation pertaining to drugs affects many aspects of our society and particularly the justice and health systems, not to mention societal issues such as homelessness, organised crime, and antisocial behaviour.

This is an excellent opportunity to reset our drug policies going forward and it is one which should be considered positively in the context of a modern, forward-thinking society.