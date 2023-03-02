Irish Examiner view: Keyboard warriors souring public life

Just as new Social Democrat leader, Holly Cairns, made her first policy statement yesterday, another prominent female politician — former Sinn Féin MEP and presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada — has stepped back from politics, citing the “vicious game” it has become.
Her decision has come after a decade in the political frontline and is a salutary example to us all of the appalling abuse our public representatives — women and men alike — have to endure in their daily lives.
Something Ms Cairns herself has highlighted recently.
The acceptance by TDs, senators, councillors, and every other public representative that their being trolled by online abusers on a constant basis is a sad one. That it is forcing some of them to reconsider their commitment to public life is a tragedy.
We, as a nation, love politics and love arguing about policy and the effectiveness of individuals.
That has always been part of the public discourse here, but the frightening ability of nameless and faceless keyboard warriors to sour public life to the point that people are walking away is shameful and unacceptable.