Irish Examiner view: Keyboard warriors souring public life

Just as new Social Democrat leader, Holly Cairns, made her first policy statement yesterday, another prominent female politician — former Sinn Féin MEP and presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada — has stepped back from politics, citing the “vicious game” it has become.

Her decision has come after a decade in the political frontline and is a salutary example to us all of the appalling abuse our public representatives — women and men alike — have to endure in their daily lives.