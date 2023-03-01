Irish Examiner view: Concerns have gone global

With the Irish Government being encouraged to follow the lead of countries such as America and Canada, as well as the EU, in banning the TikTok app from state employees because of security concerns surrounding Chinese technology companies, it seems there is now a global reckoning at hand.

Increasing fears that Beijing is gathering huge amounts of personal data and accessing corporate devices thanks to the wildly popular app has forced several countries to announce or enact bans on state agencies, employees and contractors from using TikTok on government-issued devices.