Irish Examiner view: Concerns have gone global

With the Irish Government being encouraged to follow the lead of countries such as America and Canada, as well as the EU, in banning the TikTok app from state employees because of security concerns surrounding Chinese technology companies, it seems there is now a global reckoning at hand.
Increasing fears that Beijing is gathering huge amounts of personal data and accessing corporate devices thanks to the wildly popular app has forced several countries to announce or enact bans on state agencies, employees and contractors from using TikTok on government-issued devices.
The big concern across these countries is that with over 1bn active monthly users globally, TikTok is a security risk which could potentially hand user data to the Chinese government.
It could also become a propaganda tool for the government in Beijing, allowing it to subtly influence people in a manner which fits in with foreign policy goals.
TikTok scepticism is certainly on the rise and the manner in which western governments react to the app could mark a decisive moment in how technology is regulated in the future.
The realisation is dawning that TikTok is not just another app allowing people to communicate, share videos or create amusement, it is gathering the data of people everywhere.
Company CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to answer US lawmakers’ questions about privacy, data, and Chinese influence on the platform later this month and his evidence could well shape how his company is or is not allowed to evolve in the future.
With the Chinese Foreign Ministry having already accused the US of “abusing state power” and the company itself stating that the EU ban was “un-European,” it does not seem China is doing much to allay Western fears.