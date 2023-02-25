Irish Examiner view: No homeless respite

Irish Examiner view: No homeless respite

Among the 11,750 people homeless in Ireland, almost 3,500 of them are children. Picture: David Creedon

Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 02:00

The latest figures for homelessness make grim reading. An undesirable high recorded for the seventh consecutive month; 11,750 people, nearly 3,500 of them children, in emergency accommodation in January. 

Family homelessness is up 44% in the last 12 months and child homelessness is up 34%.

For one substantial strand of opinion there are obvious precautions needed. 

The winter ban on evictions, due to end next month, should be extended to prevent a bad situation becoming even worse. For others, there are already huge deterrents to becoming a landlord.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin points out that there has been a net loss of 13,500 homes in the sector and a “couple of hundred” people want to return to Ireland to live in homes they have rented to others.

“You have to ask yourself — why are landlords leaving the market? There’s a real issue here, we could make things much worse” he has warned. 

Meanwhile, a national housing charity has responded to suggestions that landlords could be incentivised by tax breaks by advocating a minimum of 10 years security of tenure for tenants as a quid pro quo.

This may be a statement of position, but it is excessive and needs to draw a distinction between significant commercial enterprises capitalising on the strength of their property portfolios and the smaller private landlord who may wish to open up their residence for limited periods.

While Ireland fails to meet its building targets, and with the certainty that more refugees will be arriving this year, we need to encourage private landlords to stay in the market, not scare them away. 

The nation needs their homes, their goodwill, and their support. For the foreseeable.

Read More

Varadkar says 'demonised' landlords should be given better tax treatment 

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: A cheeky selfie Irish Examiner view: A cheeky selfie
Chelsea v Stoke City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Irish Examiner view: Voice of soccer
Police officer shot in Omagh Irish Examiner view: Added shade of horror
#Homelessnesshousing crisisEviction bantaxPerson: Micheál Martin
<p>Amid worrying increases in public disorder and attacks on his officers, Commissioner Drew Harris also identified huge backlogs in investigating child sexual abuse, caused by exponential demand for such imagery and the proliferation of the number of platforms capable of processing and storing it. Picture: Domnick Walsh</p>

Irish Examiner view: Reinforcements needed to turn tide

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd