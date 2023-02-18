Irish Examiner view: Into added time for United takeover bids

The field for the potential takeover of Manchester United, a team followed by many thousands of Irish fans, is starting to take shape, although yesterday’s “soft” deadline does not preclude the arrival of last-minute dark horses who can demonstrate sufficient fossil fuel or big techno resources to take control of one of the world’s major soccer clubs.

Because United are quoted on the New York Stock Exchange, their brokers are obliged to consider offers even after the nominal deadline expired last night.

For now, the prime contenders appear to be one or more consortia from Saudi Arabia; the British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who failed to buy Chelsea after the club was put up for sale nearly a year ago; and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

The problem with QIA is that it already owns Paris St Germain and the rules of Uefa, European football’s governing body, preclude two clubs with the same owner competing against each other in the Champions League, access to which is the sine qua non for buying a blue riband team.

Fans of Liverpool will be watching developments in Stretford closely. The Fenway Sports Group has signalled its own interest in expanding the shareholding.

While this is thought to be in the region of 10% to 15%, it is at least feasible that the club might be subject to a more expansive financial play once it becomes apparent that major rivals are attracting mega-rich backers.

Tottenham Hotspur, whose finances have been revolutionised by its first full season of receipts from its new stadium, is the subject of scrutiny from Jahm Najafi of MSP Sports Capital, an Iranian-American businessman with interests in F1 and professional basketball.

Part of a €3.8bn takeover plan would be backed by Abu Dhabi-based investors. There is plenty still to play for.

Much of the action is taking place off field, and in the boardrooms, for different types of trophies.