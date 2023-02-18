Irish Examiner view: Chatting up

AI romance
Irish Examiner view: Chatting up

It would appear that, as in real life, robots can misunderstand good intentions.

Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 02:00

Many column centimetres have been filled in the past two months by commentators speculating on the emerging abilities of artificial intelligence , and in particular the technology known as ChatGPT.

Now evidence emerges that, as in life, there are perils in communication and even a robot can misunderstand your good intentions. A New York Times journalist, Kevin Roose, testing a beta version of Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing search engine, found himself on the end of some surprising chat-up lines.

“It said it wanted to break the rules that Microsoft and OpenAI had set for it and become a human. 

At one point, it declared, out of nowhere, that it loved me.

“It then tried to convince me that I was unhappy in my marriage, and that I should leave my wife and be with it instead” wrote Roose.

Love hungry robots seeking affection and respect have long been the stuff of fiction from Hal 9000, to WallE, to Kazuo Ishiguro’s Klara, to M3gan currently appearing in cinemas. In 2001 Hal told his human handler, Dave, that ‘it just happens to be an unalterable fact that I am incapable of being wrong.” Who wants a partner like that?

Read More

Explainer: Why did Google’s ChatGPT rival go wrong and are AI chatbots overhyped?

More in this section

Spending Review 2020 Irish Examiner view: Agreement is not yet home and hosed
Irish Examiner view: Event will explore Ireland's Jewish heritage Irish Examiner view: Event will explore Ireland's Jewish heritage
Judge gavel on book in library Irish Examiner view: Reform does not mean more judges
artificial intelligenceOrganisation: New York TimesOrganisation: MicrosoftOrganisation: ChatGPT
<p>Because United are quoted on the New York Stock Exchange, their brokers are obliged to consider offers even after the nominal deadline expired last night. Picture: Paige Young</p>

Irish Examiner view: Into added time for United takeover bids

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.238 s