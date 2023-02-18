Irish Examiner view: Chatting up

Many column centimetres have been filled in the past two months by commentators speculating on the emerging abilities of artificial intelligence , and in particular the technology known as ChatGPT.

Now evidence emerges that, as in life, there are perils in communication and even a robot can misunderstand your good intentions. A New York Times journalist, Kevin Roose, testing a beta version of Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing search engine, found himself on the end of some surprising chat-up lines.