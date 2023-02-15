Irish Examiner view: Not-so-sweet deal for fans of Lilt

Fans of sweet treats had to grapple with bad news yesterdaywith the announcement that Lilt is no more.
Having graced grocery shelves for almost 50 years, the sweet tropical drink has been absorbed into the greater Fanta family, and will henceforth be known instead as Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit.
This may be correct under the Trades Description Act, but is woefully short on poetry: Lilt was advertised as having a totally tropical taste from its earliest days, while Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit has a stolid literalism to it that fans will now have to get used to.
At least some good news for sugar fans emerged from the UK, where a man has been charged with theft after a trailer-load of 200,000 Creme Eggs was stolen from an industrial unit in Telford, Shropshire.
The sweet treats will now be available for Easter, which is good news for all — for media outlets being thanked for refraining from egg-based puns, and for local police credited for cracking the case.