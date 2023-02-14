Irish Examiner view: Hard sell

It may be that the Constitution demands a certain level of representation in Dáil Éireann per size of population and that legal requirement may lead to 18-20 additional TDs.
Much as such a scenario might suit the Government parties as it fights to stave off the seemingly inexorable rise of Sinn Féin, it is not something which will curry favour among families fighting to put food in front of their children, heat them, and clothe them.
With the basic salary for a backbench TD standing at €105,271, there is no doubt there will be only too many party hacks, ambitious young politicos, and independents of any colour you like willing to fill the numerous new positions being proposed.
Even if the Constitution demands specific levels of representation per thousands of population, this is not a move that will sit easily with the electorate.
With a new Electoral Commission now in place, but only until July, to report to Government with its reform plans, the pressure is on to decide how many TDs there should be in light of new census data from the CSO and what constituency boundaries need redrawing in order to future-proof them for two electoral cycles.
It is likely that the Greater Dublin Area — given it has the largest rising population figures — will see many of the new seats, although change is also likely to happen in Cork and Tipperary, but this is going to be a hard sell for the Government, especially at a time when families and parents are struggling so badly.