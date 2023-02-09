Irish Examiner view: Checking out

Irish Examiner view: Checking out

Andrew Sachs as Manuel (L) and John Cleese as Basil in BBC's 'Fawlty Towers'. One of the strongest guarantees of the original series’ quality was the fact that just 12 episodes were broadcast. Picture: (c) BBC

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 02:05

One of the beloved artefacts of the monoculture is to be updated, rebooted, and released into the wild.

The TV comedy series Fawlty Towers ran on BBC for just two series in 1975 and 1979, but it has been regarded as a classic of TV comedy ever since; four years ago it topped a British poll as the greatest TV comedy of all time.

Now it is to be revived, with original star and co-creator John Cleese returning to write and star alongside his daughter Camilla in a new version.

For the legions of fans who adored Basil, Sybil, Manuel, the Major, and the other characters who populated Fawlty Towers, this is not encouraging news.

One of the strongest guarantees of the original series’ quality was the fact that just 12 episodes were broadcast, thus preserving standards rather than wringing every last drop of content from the concept.

When one considers some of John Cleese’s reliably unfunny declarations in recent years, expectations sink lower.

It’s difficult to understand the motivation for this remake. In itself a bad idea, the new version may also tempt people to reevaluate the original series, and to do so with a harsher eye.

