Irish Examiner view: Sport has elephants in the room

On the face of it, this should be a great year for rugby. The Six Nations commences today with a mouth-watering curtain-raiser between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium.

We are the world number one, ahead of France with the All Blacks and the Springboks thundering along behind. The final game at home to England will be on St Patrick’s weekend. The European Rugby Champions Cup Final takes place in the Aviva in May.

And then we will have this autumn’s glorious jamboree in France. Some 48 games across 52 days; 2.5 million tickets; host cities in Lille, Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Nantes, and Paris.

Everything should be good. And yet there are stirrings in the game that indicate trouble ahead.

In South Wales there are criticisms that the legacies and traditions in the sport are, to use that potent and ominous 2020s word, “problematic". At one level it manifests itself with the banning of the old Tom Jones song 'Delilah' by the pitchside choir in the pre-match singalong, prey to cancel culture with its overt references to domestic violence, misogyny, and murder.

We will see the extent to which the Cardiff crowd observe this decision. While there is no shortage of Cambrian songs to stir the passions, the backdrop to this rather strange decision is significant.

There is a schism in the Welsh Rugby Union whose acting chief executive Nigel Walker has warned that the future of the game is at stake over “toxic” allegations of sexism, bullying, racism, and homophobia outlined in a BBC investigation.

The previous CEO quit last Sunday; there is to be an independent investigation, and an extraordinary general meeting is planned for March. Member clubs voted against governance reform at the end of October.

Meanwhile, contention over the laws relating to tackling height are ebbing and flowing faster than a seven-a-side match with a major row taking place in England after its RFU declared that everything below professional level next season should operate on the basis of no tackles being allowed above the waist.

Only problem is that the amateur game believes such a rule is unworkable. World Rugby is presenting the results of trials carried out in France and South Africa next month but it could be a mighty challenge to introduce safer forms of matchplay while maintaining a game which still looks like rugby.

Something has to be done because the data experts say that the lower the tackle, the less is the risk to the player. There is a long queue of litigants around the world suffering from brain trauma caused by concussions, not all of which relate to dangerous tackles and clean-outs but rather an accumulation of blows.

The unfavourable publicity this garners for rugby means that fewer people are taking up the sport. The reality is that this is likely to be the last season for the game in its current form and style, a collision sport which features fitter, faster, and more powerful players than at any time in its history.

For today we can concentrate on the intriguing face-off between Warren Gatland’s team and that led by Ireland’s Andy Farrell, two former comrades-in-arms. But in the great tomorrow, change is on its way in a sport loved by so many.