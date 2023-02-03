Irish Examiner view: Shameful episodes from Ireland’s past 

The redress scheme was not the only shameful episode from the past to be remembered yesterday.

The British government announced its intention to hold an independent statutory inquiry into the Omagh bombing, the single-deadliest atrocity of the Troubles, in which 29 people were killed and hundreds more injured on August 15, 1998.

We also learned yesterday that David Holden, a British army veteran, was given a three-year prison sentence, suspended for three years, for the killing of Aidan McAnespie in the village of Aughnacloy in February 1988.

These two events share a legacy of profound grief and uncertainty, but the two narratives are at very different stages.

The bombing still hangs over the town of Omagh like a shadow, a local councillor said some years ago. Though the announcement of an inquiry was welcomed by many observers yesterday, some of the bereaved families are believed to be concerned that its intended focus, on the operations of the police and intelligence services at the time, might be better directed at those who planted the bomb.

As one of those who lost a family member said in a recent interview, those responsible for the bombing were able to live out their lives, while those in Omagh were left with confusion and pain.

For 30 years, the McAnespie family was familiar with that type of confusion and pain as they sought answers as to why their son and brother Aidan was shot in the back on his way to a GAA game in the local field. Holden admitted firing the fatal shot but said he had discharged the weapon by accident because his hands were wet.

Aidan McAnespie’s brother Sean said after the verdict that he and his family wanted truth and justice, not a pound of flesh. Members of the McAnespie family who did not get to see the verdict included their father and sister, who died while the battle for justice was being dragged out.