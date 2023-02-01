Irish Examiner view: The King’s legacy

The death of Lisa Marie Presley at the age of 54 recently will bring to mind, for those old enough to remember, the death of her father Elvis in 1977, one of the landmark events of that decade.

Lisa Marie’s passing could hardly compare in terms of its global impact, but there are some striking similarities with her father’s death.

When Elvis’s estate was examined after his funeral there was widespread shock that so little money was left after a hugely successful career in music and movies.

In time, however, the management of his legacy by his executors became a model for other artists, and an entirely new fortune was generated.

One of those executors was Elvis’s former wife Priscilla, Lisa Marie’s mother, who is widely acknowledged as a guiding force in the restoration of that fortune.

In an echo of 1977, questions are now being asked about the management of Lisa Marie’s wealth during her lifetime, and Priscilla has made her concerns about her daughter’s will known by filing a legal challenge in a Los Angeles court.

At first glance it looks like she has a valid case for her challenge. Agatha Christie-esque touches such as a misspelling of Priscilla’s name in a controversial amendment to the will form part of her case, but only time will tell if she is successful.

Before any verdict is handed down, however, diehard fans of the King may have to brace themselves for months of song titles being repurposed as headlines.

‘Suspicious Minds’ is only the start.