Irish Examiner view: The King’s legacy

Lisa Marie Presley
Irish Examiner view: The King’s legacy

Lisa Marie Presley passed away earlier this month at the age of 54. Picture: PA Photos/BBC TV

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 02:00

The death of Lisa Marie Presley at the age of 54 recently will bring to mind, for those old enough to remember, the death of her father Elvis in 1977, one of the landmark events of that decade.

Lisa Marie’s passing could hardly compare in terms of its global impact, but there are some striking similarities with her father’s death. 

When Elvis’s estate was examined after his funeral there was widespread shock that so little money was left after a hugely successful career in music and movies.

In time, however, the management of his legacy by his executors became a model for other artists, and an entirely new fortune was generated. 

One of those executors was Elvis’s former wife Priscilla, Lisa Marie’s mother, who is widely acknowledged as a guiding force in the restoration of that fortune.

In an echo of 1977, questions are now being asked about the management of Lisa Marie’s wealth during her lifetime, and Priscilla has made her concerns about her daughter’s will known by filing a legal challenge in a Los Angeles court.

At first glance it looks like she has a valid case for her challenge. Agatha Christie-esque touches such as a misspelling of Priscilla’s name in a controversial amendment to the will form part of her case, but only time will tell if she is successful.

Before any verdict is handed down, however, diehard fans of the King may have to brace themselves for months of song titles being repurposed as headlines.

‘Suspicious Minds’ is only the start.

Read More

Lisa Marie Presley: Scientology, trips to Tipperary and a fondness for Murphys

More in this section

Virus Outbreak US Surge Irish Examiner view: Deadly needle in a haystack
Mental health stock Irish Examiner view: Permanent change is needed now
Donald Trump Irish Examiner view: Trump chances
The KingwillEstatewealthPlace: USPerson: Lisa Maire PresleyPerson: Elvis
<p>Representatives of YouTube stressed their commitment to keeping hate speech from the website.</p>

Irish Examiner view: Platforms are also profitting

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s