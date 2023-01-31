Irish Examiner view: Permanent change is needed now

Thirty-one days into 2023 and the issue of violence against women is becoming ever more stark.

Ahead of a visit to this country by Grevio — the Council of Europe’s (Group of Experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence) expert group on violence against women — we find ourselves in a situation where one woman per week has died in violent circumstances in Ireland so far this year and Ireland’s six sexual assault treatment units saw over 1,000 people in 2022, the first time this milestone has been hit.