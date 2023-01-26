Irish Examiner view: Strong German leadership vital as Ukraine war approaches first anniversary

The war in Ukraine is approaching its first anniversary — something seen as unlikely in the very early days of the conflict, when many expected that Russia’s military might might quickly overwhelm its neighbour.
The notion of Russian military might has itself taken a battering in the 11 months since, while the conflict has also served to illustrate some delicate truths about diplomacy, politics, and trade — and Germany’s central importance in Europe.
For instance, Germany’s Leopard 2 tanks are seen as crucial to Ukraine holding off the Russian offensives expected this spring.
Poland wants to send Leopard tanks it bought from Germany to Ukraine but the purchase agreements mean Germany must first agree to those tanks going to Ukraine.
Germany itself, meanwhile, was keen to see the US send its own tanks to Ukraine first — there is a reluctance in Germany for historical reasons to be seen as taking the lead in military matters, and chancellor Olaf Scholz must also reckon with a German electorate wary of sending tanks to Ukraine, according to opinion polls.
Scholz was being criticised for vacillating on the tanks issue until yesterday, when he finally announced that Germany would send Leopard tanks to Ukraine — and allow other countries, like Poland, to do the same.
This interplay of impulses, commitments, and traditions is what makes international diplomacy so demanding, and participants work out their own conclusions. But these last few days have underlined for all the central importance of strong German leadership for Europe as a whole.