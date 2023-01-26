Irish Examiner view: Club finals controversy at boiling point

The controversy which has simmered since the All-Ireland club finals were played last weekend in Croke Park now appears to be reaching a boil.

Kilmacud Crokes won the football title by two points, but as everyone now knows, they appeared to have an extra defender on the field as they held out late attacks from opponents Glen of Derry last Sunday.

According to the rules of the GAA, one of its disciplinary branches, the Central Competitions Control Committee, has the power to investigate whether a team has used more than 15 players in a game.

When Glen sought clarification from the GAA about the situation, the club were informed that without an official objection from Glen themselves, the GAA would not review the matter.

Even for those unfamiliar with the minutiae of GAA disciplinary procedures, the unfairness of the situation is manifest. Putting the onus on the club itself to put the disciplinary mechanism into action is an abdication of responsibility, particularly when there is a GAA committee with the power to investigate the specific offence involved.

It also has the potential to compromise the integrity of the competition and to create precedents which may be flourished in committee rooms in future.

Glen have now objected formally to last Sunday’s result, cranking the GAA’s disciplinary procedures into gear.

Hearings can be expected, and it is open to Kilmacud Crokes to launch a counter-objection. It may be some time before a replay date can be even contemplated.

Glen’s formal title is Watty Graham’s GAC, Glen. Graham was one of the United Irishmen who believed in “an equal representation of all the people”, but he could hardly have imagined back in 1798 that the search for equality would involve an administrative mess like this.