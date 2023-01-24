Irish Examiner view: Lost in the broken system

We consider ours to be a caring nation, one where help and succour are provided to those who need it, when they need it.
Our health system — under fire as it is as a result of the ravages of Covid, winter ‘flu and a confluence of viruses — has buckled but not yet broken in the provision of emergency care to our citizenry.
Unfortunately and perhaps as a result of the strain on so many areas of our health network, elements of the system have crashed and the report by the Mental Health Commission on the wellbeing of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) highlighted the fact.
That it found as many as 100 mentally ill children were left without care for two years is an abomination and another 140 left without follow-up care or even carefully administered drug treatments, an even greater malfeasance.
It is bad enough that children are going without any form of considered treatment, but being lost in a broken system is unforgivable. And what is worse is that the failings identified in the report have been known to frontline mental health professions for a considerable time.
We are well-known in this country for finger-pointing and bickering when problems come to light, but we are also renowned for finding solutions. In this case, solutions are obvious: Address staffing, IT issues, and funding levels.
Vulnerable young Irish people — and their families — deserve so much better than this.