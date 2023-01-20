Irish Examiner view: A neighbourly system required

Body found in Mallow
Irish Examiner view: A neighbourly system required

Flowers left outside the boarded-up vacant house on Beecher Street, Mallow, where the body of Tim O'Sullivan was discovered. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 02:00

The discovery of a body which had lain undiscovered for 20 years in a house in Mallow should be a watershed moment for the country as a whole.

Even if one makes allowances for society becoming more insular, and for communities becoming less unified than in previous generations, it remains shocking that a person might disappear from sight and not be discovered for decades — even though their dwelling-place was in a large town.

The late Tim O’Sullivan, whose body was discovered in a house on Beecher Street in Mallow, deserved better than that.

For that reason the proposal by Mallow-based county councillor Tim Madden is welcome.

He has suggested a mechanism which would trigger an alarm of some sort when individuals do not collect social welfare, pay their utility bills, or attend their medical appointments. 

Even if such a system required work such as the co-ordination of separate arms of the State, it would be worthwhile if it meant avoiding a similar situation in the future.

There was a time when people in the community provided that kind of service organically. Postmen, gardaí, and residents all created an informal monitoring operation replicated all over Ireland, but that day is long gone.

Rather than bemoan its passing and berate ourselves for the loss of old values, we should introduce a new mechanism which would take its place. In time this could become a reincarnation of one of our oldest values — neighbourliness.

Read More

Remains of man found in derelict Mallow house identified as homeowner

More in this section

FILE PHOTO An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for a 179-unit apartment development on the site of the Bessborough Irish Examiner View: Bessborough apartments are a morbid prospect
Irish Examiner View: Focus for gardaí needs to be broadened Irish Examiner View: Focus for gardaí needs to be broadened
FILE PHOTO The family of Aslan singer Christy Dignam have announced that he is now receiving palliative care END Irish Examiner View: Outpouring of affection for Christy Dignam
IsolationPlace: MallowPerson: Tim Madden
<p>Minister O’Brien said it may take some months for the enabling legislation to pass through the Oireachtas, so perhaps the role of the builders and administrators will be examined in those debates. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins </p>

Developers’ failings will cost the taxpayer, not themselves

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s