Irish Examiner view: A neighbourly system required

The discovery of a body which had lain undiscovered for 20 years in a house in Mallow should be a watershed moment for the country as a whole.
Even if one makes allowances for society becoming more insular, and for communities becoming less unified than in previous generations, it remains shocking that a person might disappear from sight and not be discovered for decades — even though their dwelling-place was in a large town.
The late Tim O’Sullivan, whose body was discovered in a house on Beecher Street in Mallow, deserved better than that.
For that reason the proposal by Mallow-based county councillor Tim Madden is welcome.
He has suggested a mechanism which would trigger an alarm of some sort when individuals do not collect social welfare, pay their utility bills, or attend their medical appointments.
Even if such a system required work such as the co-ordination of separate arms of the State, it would be worthwhile if it meant avoiding a similar situation in the future.
There was a time when people in the community provided that kind of service organically. Postmen, gardaí, and residents all created an informal monitoring operation replicated all over Ireland, but that day is long gone.
Rather than bemoan its passing and berate ourselves for the loss of old values, we should introduce a new mechanism which would take its place. In time this could become a reincarnation of one of our oldest values — neighbourliness.