Irish Examiner view: Museum did the right thing in removing 'the Irish Giant' from public view

Much publicity has been given to the arguments for returning the Elgin Marbles to Greece but there is another case in which the moral imperative seems even stronger. It involves the 18th century remains of an Irishman from Littlebridge, Co Derry.

In his day, Charles Byrne was world famous as the “Irish Giant” with a height variously recorded as 7ft 7in to 8ft 4in . Byrne, 1761-1783, who suffered from the hormonal imbalance that produces gigantism, was the marvel of his age.