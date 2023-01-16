Irish Examiner view: Museum did the right thing in removing 'the Irish Giant' from public view

It acknowledges that the manner in which Byrne’s remains were obtained was “absolutely wrong” and the decision to retain the skeleton should not be considered “definitive”.
Much publicity has been given to the arguments for returning the Elgin Marbles to Greece but there is another case in which the moral imperative seems even stronger. It involves the 18th century remains of an Irishman from Littlebridge, Co Derry.
In his day, Charles Byrne was world famous as the “Irish Giant” with a height variously recorded as 7ft 7in to 8ft 4in . Byrne, 1761-1783, who suffered from the hormonal imbalance that produces gigantism, was the marvel of his age.
Byrne’s remains were stolen on the way to his funeral and, for more than two centuries, his skeleton was on display at the Hunterian Museum at Lincoln’s Inn Fields, in London, a location that operates under the auspices of the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS).
Campaigners led requests for Byrne’s remains to be removed from public display and this has now been agreed, although the RCS says it will retain the remains for “bona fide medical research”.
It acknowledges that the manner in which Byrne’s remains were obtained was “absolutely wrong” and the decision to retain the skeleton should not be considered “definitive”.
The situation is nuanced by the fact that trustees are legally obliged to preserve the collection of Scottish surgeon and anatomist John Hunter who has given his name to the museum. Of course, social media is playing its customary polarising role in the debate that touches upon the hot topic of colonial appropriation.
But whatever, and whenever, the outcome, it must be hoped the final wishes of Charles Byrne himself will be given full weight. He wanted to be buried at sea.
Sunday, January 15, 2023 - 9:00 PM
