In these columns last week, we noted the awful similarities between the aftermath of presidential elections in both Brazil and the US: A beaten docket claiming election fraud; the loser refusing to attend the inauguration of his successor; and the bellicose has-been flouncing off to Florida to stir up unrest and tend his ego.

But, as Brazilian president Lula da Silva was sworn into office, while there was obvious tension in the air, no trouble ensued — until last Sunday when tens of thousands of supporters of the defeated incumbent stormed the Presidential Palace, vandalised the nearby Supreme Court building, and tried to torch the adjacent Houses of Congress.