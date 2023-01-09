Irish Examiner view: Enjoying a Spare moment 

Someone needs to explain to Harry the significance of the expression 'when you’re in a hole, stop digging'.
Irish Examiner view: Enjoying a Spare moment 

Quite how Harry Windsor, duke of Sussex, imagined his memoir Spare would be received we can only imagine.

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 02:00

Ireland is staunchly republican. But that doesn’t deny us vicarious pleasure by observing other nations’ royals making fools of themselves.

Quite how Harry Windsor, the duke of Sussex, imagined his vituperative memoir Spare would be received we can only imagine, but there is no doubting the levels of hilarity it has generated. From his accounts of being “used like a stallion” as he lost his innocence to an older woman (a scene reminiscent of the work of the Georgian humourist Henry Fielding) to his drug-induced conversations with the moon, he has now spawned countless one-liners, memes, and social media jokes which are likely to stay with him for the rest of his life.

One shows a line of Kalashnikov-toting mujahideen under the title “The queue for Prince Harry’s book signing outside Waterstones”, but his escapades are most cruelly lampooned in successive daily cartoons in the Daily Telegraph. One depicts a royal household officer warning visitors to a garden party: “If you meet a royal, lead with your jab, keep your guard up, and watch out for their left hook.” The very next day of publication, someone purchasing official souvenirs is portrayed as being asked: “Shortbread biscuits and Buckingham Palace tea. Have you tried the Prince Harry cocaine?”

Britain plans an extravaganza for the new king’s coronation in May. Harry and Meghan are expected to be invited to what will constitute the major event in his father’s life. While a succession of TV interviews are ready for broadcast this week, someone needs to explain to Harry the significance of the old expression “when you’re in a hole, stop digging”.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Benefits of EU membership have a price

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Delay is the word of 2023 so far Irish Examiner view: Delay is the word of 2023 so far
Great business meeting. Irish Examiner View: Underlying threat to commercial property 
ENVIRONMENT Marine 4 Irish Examiner view: Benefits of EU membership have a price
Person: Harry Windsor
<p>Those responsible for the disgusting act where bags of excrement were flung at Anne Rabbitte and Ciarán Cannon must be held to account. Picture: Moya Nolan</p>

Irish Examiner view: Abuse of politicians cannot be tolerated

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s