Irish Examiner view: Enjoying a Spare moment 

Quite how Harry Windsor, the duke of Sussex, imagined his vituperative memoir Spare would be received we can only imagine, but there is no doubting the levels of hilarity it has generated. From his accounts of being “used like a stallion” as he lost his innocence to an older woman (a scene reminiscent of the work of the Georgian humourist Henry Fielding) to his drug-induced conversations with the moon, he has now spawned countless one-liners, memes, and social media jokes which are likely to stay with him for the rest of his life.
One shows a line of Kalashnikov-toting mujahideen under the title “The queue for Prince Harry’s book signing outside Waterstones”, but his escapades are most cruelly lampooned in successive daily cartoons in the. One depicts a royal household officer warning visitors to a garden party: “If you meet a royal, lead with your jab, keep your guard up, and watch out for their left hook.” The very next day of publication, someone purchasing official souvenirs is portrayed as being asked: “Shortbread biscuits and Buckingham Palace tea. Have you tried the Prince Harry cocaine?”
Britain plans an extravaganza for the new king’s coronation in May. Harry and Meghan are expected to be invited to what will constitute the major event in his father’s life. While a succession of TV interviews are ready for broadcast this week, someone needs to explain to Harry the significance of the old expression “when you’re in a hole, stop digging”.