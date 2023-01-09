Irish Examiner view: Enjoying a Spare moment 

Ireland is staunchly republican. But that doesn’t deny us vicarious pleasure by observing other nations’ royals making fools of themselves.

Quite how Harry Windsor, the duke of Sussex, imagined his vituperative memoir Spare would be received we can only imagine, but there is no doubting the levels of hilarity it has generated. From his accounts of being “used like a stallion” as he lost his innocence to an older woman (a scene reminiscent of the work of the Georgian humourist Henry Fielding) to his drug-induced conversations with the moon, he has now spawned countless one-liners, memes, and social media jokes which are likely to stay with him for the rest of his life.