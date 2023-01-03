Irish Examiner View: Reform is in the air at the Vatican

A global synod initiated by Pope Francis in 2021 has revealed an across-the-board consistency of desire for reform from within a variety of global Catholic cultures.
Irish Examiner View: Reform is in the air at the Vatican

Although not a noted reformer, Pope Francis has frequently stressed the need for the Church to be in service to humanity rather than itself. Picture: Guglielmo Mangiapane/ Pool via AP

Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 06:00

The Catholic Church has not always been noted for its ability to sit up and take note of the wishes of its millions of adherents. 

Indeed, for centuries the Church and its subjects have been at loggerheads on a wide range of issues, but an invariably cloth-eared administration in the Vatican has ruled with an iron fist and not a velvet glove.

Fear, intimidation, and subjugation have more often than not been the way for Church leaders, rather than an attempt at compromise on anything from allowing priests to marry, the laicisation of ministry, to the ordination of women. 

Open, free, and considered discussion has never been part of the Vatican’s playbook. Too often, it seems, the Catholic Church has been in service to itself and not its devotees.

However, that may be about to change following the publication of a document summarising the progress of a global synod initiated by Pope Francis in 2021. Although not a noted reformer, the Pope has frequently stressed the need for the Church to be in service to humanity rather than itself.

The global reaction to the synod has surpassed all expectations and sets out the radical challenges facing the Catholic Church and especially with relation to the participation of women within its rigid framework.

Submissions to the synod have expressed a profound and vigorous desire for renewed forms of leadership within the Church itself and an across-the-board consistency of the need for reform from within a variety of global Catholic cultures.

A consensus desire for change is evident in the document, as is its insistence that the congregation and not the hierarchy are the Church’s biggest assets and should therefore be trusted.

That congregation’s view that the full and equal participation of women is needed, as is a full adaptation of LGBTQ+ rights, and an end to sacramental deprivation for those who somehow find themselves living outside Church laws, is as far-reaching as it is welcome.

Read More

The greatest service that Benedict XVI did the papacy was his leaving of it

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: Biggest task for Lula is to reunite Brazil Irish Examiner View: Biggest task for Lula is to reunite Brazil
Russia Putin Irish Examiner view: Mixed memories at closing of the year
UKRAINE-RUSSIA-WAR-CONFLICT-CHRISTMAS Christmas thoughts: Happy Christmas to you all and to our Ukrainian guests and friends
Catholic ChurchCatholicismPerson: Pope Francis
<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Pope Benedict XVI both passed away in 2022. Picture: David Cheskin/PA</p>

Irish Examiner view: Legacy of reluctant pope divides opinion 

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.248 s