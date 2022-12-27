Taoiseach's views on cannabis are nonexistent 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s statement that he has ‘no view’ on the legalisation of cannabis in this country rings somewhat hollow, given that the issue has been front and centre of debate across Europe, the US, Canada, and very many other countries for the last decade.

That cannabis for personal use has been legalised in Canada and in 21 of 50 states in the US, as well as in countries such as Mexico, Uruguay, Thailand, South Africa, Georgia, and Malta, and is being planned in Germany, indicates that, while the subject has not been at the top of the worldwide political agenda, it is gaining traction on a broad front.