Irish Examiner view: Importance of words during a war

As Putin claims 'it’s not us who is refusing to negotiate, it’s them', 40 rocket attacks were launched from Russia at Ukraine
Irish Examiner view: Importance of words during a war

Given the duplicitous game Putin has been playing since he claimed forces massing on the Ukrainian border before the invasion last February were involved only in “planned military exercises”, it is no surprise the Russian leader’s words are treated with suspicion, if not downright scorn. Picture: Sergey Fadeichev/Pool Photo/AP

Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 02:00

Invidious claims coming from the Kremlin on Christmas Day indicated president Vladimir Putin was willing to work towards a negotiated settlement to his illegal and merciless war against Ukraine. 

The Russian leader’s words, however, were laced with insincerity and left the distinct impression he was speaking with a forked tongue.

Putin’s claim that he wanted to negotiate and that “it’s not us who is refusing to negotiate, it’s them” were reported by Russian state television on Sunday and repeated by the state news agency TASS yesterday.

At face value his comments seemed generous, but as 40 rocket attacks were launched from Russia at Ukraine on Christmas Day, it has to be remembered that his rhetoric was aimed at his audience within Russia and nobody else.

For the people of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, sheltering in fear as the attacks rained down on them, there can have been no sense whatsoever that Putin had peace on his mind. 

In fact, the Ukrainian armed forces spoke for them instead with retaliatory attacks.

Ukraine and its allies have long suggested that Russia’s only aim in perpetuating talk of peaceful negotiations to end this brutal conflict is to buy time for the administration to re-arm after successive battlefield losses and continued accusations against it of war crimes and genocide.

Ukraine also responded by saying that Russia should be removed from its permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council and banned from the US altogether — an understandable riposte. There have been no substantive talks between the two sides for over six months and given the continued Russian belligerence, it is hardly any surprise that none are planned either.

Given the duplicitous game Putin has been playing since he claimed forces massing on the Ukrainian border before the invasion last February were involved only in “planned military exercises”, it is no surprise either the Russian leader’s words are treated with suspicion, if not downright scorn.

Read More

The UCC graduate helping Ukraine to investigate war crimes

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Above and beyond the call of duty Irish Examiner view: Above and beyond the call of duty
Irish Examiner view: No carte blanche with taxpayers' money Irish Examiner view: No carte blanche with taxpayers' money
Irish Examiner view: Covid news from China is not encouraging Irish Examiner view: Covid news from China is not encouraging
#UkraineVladimir PutinopinionPlace: IrelandPlace: RussiaPlace: UkrainePlace: USAOrganisation: TassOrganisation: UN
<p>People gather at the unveiling ceremony of Kyiv's main Christmas tree on St Sophia Square. Picture: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Christmas thoughts: Happy Christmas to you all and to our Ukrainian guests and friends

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.287 s