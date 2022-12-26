Irish Examiner view: Words and emojis that separate us

It is easy to scoff, and some will, at the relentless attempts to recast language in such a way that it can cause no offence, reinforce stereotypes, or perpetuate dogma which interest groups or nationalities find unacceptable or insulting. But there is no indication people will stop attempting to do so.

One of the world’s finest universities and centres of learning, Stanford in California, is not stinting in its efforts to encourage right-thinking future generations.

A new initiative which has included an 18-month consultation aims to redact scores of harmful words and phrases as part of an “elimination of harmful language initiative”. Principal targets include “ableist” descriptions that “devalue people who live with disabilities”. So “blind studies” should henceforth be described in university papers as a “masked study”. The expression “tone deaf” is also frowned upon. “Pow wows” become “get-togethers” and “burying the hatchet” transmogrifies into “calling a truce” because both phrases are felt to arrogate symbolism of particular significance to Native Americans.

“Guru” is out (diminishes a word significant to Hindus and Buddhists); “seminal” is not to be used (reinforces the concept of male language, use “groundbreaking” instead).

No doubt there are things to be taken seriously within the long list of well-intentioned suggestions, but what it speaks to are continual efforts to subvert language, to make it more anodyne, and to implement rates of change which render communications less potent and effective.

We wonder, for example, how many people above the age of, let’s say 35 (an arbitrary demarcation between pre- and post-social media generations), understand what is meant by “goblin mode”, overwhelmingly chosen by more than 340,000 English speakers around the globe as the phrase of 2022. There are acceptable, understandable, and blunt alternatives: “Self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy.”

And it is not only new words and phrases which are being deployed to subvert and disguise meaning. UK police have been warning teachers and parents of emoji codes which can be used to reference drugs and sex. The bad news for Ireland is that a four-leaf clover could be a secret symbol for cannabis. Cocaine can be represented by, among other things, a nose, a snowman, and a snowflake.

The Surrey police force, the initiators of the campaign, has warned parents that they should not check their children’s phones as this can lead to a breakdown of trust. This is a common enough dilemma within families although the consequences of unbridled liberalism and lack of intervention on social media were wrenchingly explored in a recent Channel 4 drama, I am Ruth, featuring star actor Kate Winslet and her own daughter, Mia Threapleton.

Our ability as a society of human beings to communicate effectively with each other is reliant on shared platforms, a lingua franca, and meanings which remain consistently understood. At least part of our modern problems stem from our atomisation into separate units and groups with no common purpose. Hijacking language accelerates this process.