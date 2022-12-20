Irish Examiner view: Ending things on a high 

Racing legends Frankie Dettori and Davy Russell both announced their retirements during the weekend, much to the sport's surprise
In Frankie Dettori's case, his retirement did not come in the shape of his trademark ‘flying dismount’, but by trumpeting one final season next year. PIcture: PA

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 02:00

Two disparate characters; two masters of different codes within the one sport; two retirements — announced within 24 hours of each other — which took their sport by surprise.

The respective declarations by flat racing legend Frankie Dettori and national hunt icon Davy Russell on Saturday and Sunday, that they were hanging up their riding boots one final time, came as a shock to many. It should not have.

In Frankie’s case — he is one of the few sportsmen to be immediately recognisable to the public only by referencing his first name — his retirement did not come in the shape of his trademark ‘flying dismount’, but by trumpeting one final season next year, in which he will attempt to fill in the few remaining blanks on his riding CV.

For Davy, a proud Corkman from Youghal, his was an immediate cessation of a career of such achievement that there were few, if any, blanks left to fill in. 

A spate of debilitating injuries — albeit run-of-the-mill stuff for jump jockeys — finally persuaded him it was time to step down, and he did so with a final winner at Thurles on Sunday.

Both men are certifiable legends, and the wave of goodwill coming their way after their decisions were made public was indicative not only of their standing among their peers, but their popularity among the wider sporting public

Both want to end their career on a high and in one piece, and both deserve the opportunity to do just that, given their massive combined contribution to racing over past three decades. 

Thanks for the memories, guys.

