Irish Examiner view: Which M people will be moving on up?

The Netflix programme 'Harry and Meghan' was the top show in the Republic in the past week. When the numbers are taken as part of a joint British and Irish audience, the streaming giant claimed it generated nearly 82m viewing hours and was watched in more than 28m homes. We and our neighbours were the most eager consumers, followed by the US, but the numbers fell away among others of the company’s 223m global subscribers. Irish newspapers and media have not been slow to join in the fun, with many centimetres of commentary and debate expended on what may, or may not, have been said by whom, to whom, and when.