Irish Examiner View: US playing a subtle game against Putin

It is said that, during wartime, the truth exists only in the shadows and it just may be that, in the play he made last week — offering to speak of peace directly to Vladimir Putin — US president Joe Biden was trying to draw truth out of darkness.

The typically frosty response the offer received from the Kremlin was as understandable as it was expected, but there are signs — not least the ban on Russian crude oil shipments which came into force yesterday, along with a price cap of $60 per barrel, as well as falling approval in his country for the war — that Putin’s options continue to narrow.

Putin and his inner circle have thus far shown no inclination towards making peace in a war they started illegally and without provocation.

They have also shown no interest in dialogue of any kind and stated that none will take place until the US and other allies recognise that annexed territories are now part of Russia. They speak in the knowledge that such recognition will not be forthcoming.

As hundreds of Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian targets again yesterday — with limited success as many were brought down by new Western air defence systems supplied to the Ukrainian defenders — Mr Biden and the US State Department appear to be playing a subtle and clever game.

They have seen and applauded recent Ukrainian advances against Russian forces, which are seemingly in disarray due to a combination of ill-trained and ill-equipped soldiers, reduced military stocks, and poor leadership and also, maybe, seen the potential for a window to negotiations.

Indeed, late last month, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, commented that Ukraine’s current position of “strength” created “a possibility” for a political solution.

Ingrained wartime ideology — that the great military leader ‘General Winter’ will once more save the country as it did against Napoleon and Hitler — has convinced the Russian leadership that it can still prevail in Ukraine, or at least parts of it.

But, as the Ukrainians themselves have pointed out, Russia will only engage in peace talks to buy time to restock militarily and prepare new offensives. They see any potential talks only in terms of a trap.

In truth, few of the US president’s advisers — or even Biden himself — envisaged any response from the Kremlin other than the one they got and believe Putin’s attitude will only change due to ‘the facts on the ground’.

What the US is engaging in now is an exercise in finding truth in the shadows.