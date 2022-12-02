Irish Examiner view: Fleetwood Mac's McVie an icon of the 1970s

The passing of singer, songwriter, and keyboard player with Fleetwood Mac, Christine McVie, will be a particular milestone for a particular demographic.

When she married bass player John McVie, she became part of Fleetwood Mac’s 1970s incarnation, which would go on to create albums such as Tusk and Tango In The Night, as well as Rumours. The last-named was a record which not only became one of the biggest-selling albums of all time but also came to embody a specific time and place, late-70s California in all its louche, sun-kissed languor.