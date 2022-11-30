Irish Examiner view: Chance missed?

Siún Ní Raghallaigh’s appointment as the new chairwoman of the RTÉ board is a tribute to her track record, both as chief executive of Ardmore studios and Troy Studios, as well her time as MD of Tyrone Productions and chairwoman of TG4.

Her past experience with the Irish-language broadcaster should be particularly helpful in the new job; even though RTÉ is on a different scale to TG4, heading up a national broadcaster means Ms Ní Raghallaigh should be able to hit the ground running.