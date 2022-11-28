Irish Examiner view: Merci beaucoup, Hervé Renard

The Saudi Arabians may not win the 2022 World Cup — in fact, let us stick our neck out and say definitively that they will not — but they could be on to something new, and potentially lucrative, in terms of spectator sport.
The half-time talk of their French coach, Hervé Renard, in their triumphant opening match against Argentina was hugely more entertaining than many games in the tournament to date.
Renard, all flamboyant gesticulation and gallic sarcasm (“Are you here just to have your picture with Lionel Messi?... Take your phone!”) is now a star of Youtube, as is his brilliant translator, who managed to squeeze every soupcon of motivation and passion out of his boss’s words.
Forget Al Pacino’s “inch-by-inch” oration in, there’s a new kid in town.
There have been two major speeches at Qatar. The first was the self-indulgent peroration of Gianni Infantino on the eve of the competition which left us squirming in our seats. The other was that of Renard. That’s the one that got us to our feet and instilled some badly needed joie de vivre.