Irish Examiner View: Credit to Ryanair for joining Sunflower network

The Sunflower lanyard network recognises the symbol worn by those with a non-visible disability and anyone who may require extra assistance
Ryanair has led the way in Ireland by joining the Sunflower lanyard network. Picture: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 06:00

Travelling with children through busy, often overcrowded, airports ranks near the top of any shortlist headed ‘necessary evils’. 

Delays, long queues, red-eye flights, restricted movement, garish lights... it is a potent combination for trouble and strife for parents shepherding youngsters with just the promise of a nice time at the end of the ordeal.

For families with neurodiverse members, experiencing autism, ADHD, and other conditions, journeys in crowded and distracting environments with all the attendant tensions of flying, can present unique challenges.

Good news, therefore, that Ryanair has led the way in Ireland by joining the Sunflower lanyard network.

The scheme, launched by Gatwick Airport in 2016, recognises the symbol worn by those with a non-visible disability and anyone who may require extra assistance or consideration in terminals or on board. 

Hundreds of airports across the world participate in the scheme. Ryanair’s decision is progressive and, in an era where we all need to support each other, more thinking of the same kind is required.

