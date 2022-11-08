Irish Examiner view: Island life needs to be minded

The depopulation of Ireland’s islands is something we can recall — collectively as a nation — with great sadness and a sense of wistfulness as we revive thoughts of a unique culture being lost to the prevailing winds of modernity.

Memorable archive footage of the last residents leaving An Blascaod Mor in 1954 still seems to cast a stain on our heritage. This one island alone was an anthropological and linguistic source the likes of which we had not experienced — and have not since — in our short history as a nation. It was also a haven of cherished literary achievement.

Books such as An tOileánach and Allagar na hInise by Tomas Ó Criomhthain, Fiche Bliain ag Fás by Muiris Ó Suilleabháin, and the inimitable Peig by Peig Sayers are all part of the greater Irish cultural heritage and celebrated globally.

Unfortunately, when the decision was made — jointly by the Government and the residents of the islands — to evacuate The Great Blasket, the population had dwindled from a peak of 175 to just 22 and life had become unsustainable, largely because the increasingly ageing inhabitants were becoming increasingly cut off from emergency services due to increasingly extreme winter weather.

A report this week from UCC sociologists has highlighted the potential for the loss of communities on the seven remaining populated islands of West Cork — Bere, Dursey, Heir, Oileán Chléire, Long, Sherkin, and Whiddy — due to a lack of social, affordable, and sheltered housing, the precarity of renters, and the need to tackle the issue of derelict houses.

Other issues including better ferry access, resettlement funding, enhanced broadband, and schooling are also priorities if island life off the Cork coast is to be maintained.

It is vital, if we are not to witness another depopulation tragedy like that of The Great Blasket, these issues are addressed urgently — with commitment, a true understanding of island life and an understanding of its importance to our traditions and ethnicity.

