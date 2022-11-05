Irish Examiner view: Assembly elections being pushed into the New Year hints at progress 

At least we are not going to be subjected to pre-Christmas elections for the Northern Ireland Assembly, a campaign which would surely have consisted of sound and fury signifying nothing, and wasted some millions into the bargain.

News that the polls have been put back until the New Year amid suggestions that the EU and Britain have come closer to agreement will be welcomed in Westminster, where Rishi Sunak’s fledgling government has enough mountains to climb in its forthcoming fiscal statement on November 17.