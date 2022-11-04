Irish Examiner view: Bounty-less sweet collection gets product in the news

Confectionery company Mars Wrigley is to remove Bounty bars from boxes of Celebrations in a trial before Christmas, following a survey which revealed that many customers don’t bother eating the coconut-flavoured treat.

Even as the news broke, grudging admiration had to be expressed for a company which had found a way to get its product in the news. Manipulation of the audience, plain and simple. But the kind of manipulation you can almost enjoy.