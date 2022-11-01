Irish Examiner View: We must bring traffic gridlock to an end

The debate over the creation of viable public transport systems countrywide was brought into focus once more yesterday with the revelation that Cork City is one of the gridlock capitals of the world.
Post-Covid, it had been hoped we would not see a return to the sort of traffic snarl-ups which bedevilled Cork and many other Irish cities and towns, giving life to the beliefs of many that our urban areas could be breathable, liveable places.
Ongoing infrastructure overhauls and developments undoubtedly have contributed to Ireland’s woes in this regard, while ill-conceived and rushed-though plans for cycle and bus lanes have met stern opposition.
The fact is that until we have sustainable, worthwhile, and effective public transport systems, gridlock will remain with us.
We are a nation for whom change, or even the prospect of it, appears to be a struggle, but if we are to fulfil our aims and dreams of building a sustainable and workable road and rail infrastructure, then the many public transport issues facing us must be addressed as a matter of extreme urgency.