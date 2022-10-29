Irish Examiner view: Farewell, Jerry Lee Lewis

There’s little doubt if the Louisiana-born rock’n’roll and rockabilly pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis had started his career these days, the modern generation would find plenty of reasons to cancel him. Not that the notorious wild man of music would have cared much.
Lewis, who has died aged 87, ensured his fame with songs such as ‘Great Balls of Fire’ and a ‘Whole Lotta Shakin Goin’ On’, and his barnstorming keyboard style heralded a new sound which shook the world.
Some of his earliest recordings were made in 1956 alongside Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins.
During his tour to the UK in 1958, it was revealed he had married his 13-year-old cousin, the third of his seven marriages, two of which ended in suspicious circumstances.
His tour was cancelled, and he was blacklisted by radio stations and concert promoters. He never again had a US Top 20 hit.
Lewis spent some years living in Ireland, in South Dublin, with his family in the early 90s when he faced tax difficulties at home. His then wife described it as “perfect”.
