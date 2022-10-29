Irish Examiner view: Farewell, Jerry Lee Lewis

There’s little doubt if the Louisiana-born rock’n’roll and rockabilly pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis had started his career these days, the modern generation would find plenty of reasons to cancel him. Not that the notorious wild man of music would have cared much.

Lewis, who has died aged 87, ensured his fame with songs such as ‘Great Balls of Fire’ and a ‘Whole Lotta Shakin Goin’ On’, and his barnstorming keyboard style heralded a new sound which shook the world.