As famous for his wild lifestyle as his music, the man who unleashed 'Great Balls of Fire' on the world was a true original
Irish Examiner view: Farewell, Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis — playing piano one-handed, and with one foot on the keyboard — at Madison Square Garden, New York, in 1975. The wild man of rock'n'roll has died at the age of 87. Picture: Rene Perez/AP

Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 02:00

There’s little doubt if the Louisiana-born rock’n’roll and rockabilly pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis had started his career these days, the modern generation would find plenty of reasons to cancel him. Not that the notorious wild man of music would have cared much.

Lewis, who has died aged 87, ensured his fame with songs such as ‘Great Balls of Fire’ and a ‘Whole Lotta Shakin Goin’ On’, and his barnstorming keyboard style heralded a new sound which shook the world.

Some of his earliest recordings were made in 1956 alongside Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins.

During his tour to the UK in 1958, it was revealed he had married his 13-year-old cousin, the third of his seven marriages, two of which ended in suspicious circumstances. 

Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones with Jerry Lee Lewis, former Miss Ireland Michelle Rocca, and Van Morrison outside Bad Bob's nightclub in Dublin in 1993. Jerry Lee Lewis lived in Dublin in the early '90s. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews
Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones with Jerry Lee Lewis, former Miss Ireland Michelle Rocca, and Van Morrison outside Bad Bob's nightclub in Dublin in 1993. Jerry Lee Lewis lived in Dublin in the early '90s. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews

His tour was cancelled, and he was blacklisted by radio stations and concert promoters. He never again had a US Top 20 hit.

Lewis spent some years living in Ireland, in South Dublin, with his family in the early 90s when he faced tax difficulties at home. His then wife described it as “perfect”. 

Irish Examiner View: Samuel Beckett’s iconic play echoes in Northern Ireland

