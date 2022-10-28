Irish Examiner View: Interest rate rises will have consequences beyond macroeconomics

Increases to in the ECB interest rate have the potential to raise mortgage repayments significantly for those on tracker mortgages here.
Irish Examiner View: Interest rate rises will have consequences beyond macroeconomics

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, said the the ECB cannot reduce the price of energy through monetary policy. Picture: Michael Probst / AP

Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 06:00

If it seems like only yesterday that news of an interest rate hike from the European Central Bank was being discussed, that’s an exaggeration — but not by much.

In early September, rates were hiked by 0.75%, and Wednesday brought confirmation of another increase by the same amount. Why? The ECB is clearly trying to rein in rising inflation in the eurozone, which was pegged at 10% in figures released last month.

The cost of energy is seen as one of the main drivers in rising inflation in the eurozone, however, the comments of ECB president Christine Lagarde last month remain pertinent. Lagarde pointed out then the ECB cannot reduce the price of energy through monetary policy, but added that interest rate hikes show how serious the bank is about reducing inflation.

This may not be the final interest rate hike of the year either — it’s anticipated there may be another increase at the ECB’s December meeting — though a general economic slowdown in the eurozone in 2023 would slow the rise in inflation anyway.

One similarity between the two interest-rate hikes, of course, is that both have the potential to increase mortgage repayments significantly for those on tracker mortgages here.

And, as was the case with last month’s increase, a rise in mortgage repayments puts pressure on household spending generally. While the ECB strategy may be sound in a transnational, macroeconomic context, the immediate reverberations in homes across Ireland may be far less abstract and much more painful.

It’s not called the dismal science for nothing.

Read More

Q&A: What today's ECB rate hike will mean for me and my mortgage

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: We need to learn lessons Irish Examiner View: We need to learn lessons
Ireland v England - T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Melbourne Cricket Ground Irish Examiner View: Ireland's cricketing success
Irish Examiner View: Bum note to start Jazz weekend Irish Examiner View: Bum note to start Jazz weekend
Interest ratesMortgagesTracker mortgagesPerson: Christine LagardeOrganisation: ECB
<p>United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said we are headed for economy-destroying levels of global heating. Picture: Seth Wenig/AP</p>

Irish Examiner View: We cannot look away from threat of climate change

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.233 s