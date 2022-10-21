Irish Examiner View: Tour de France could present big opportunity for Ireland

The decision to bid to host the opening stage of the Tour de France in Ireland has much to recommend it — not least the fact that it is an all-island bid agreed by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media Catherine Martin and Gordon Lyons, the minister for the economy in the Northern Ireland Executive.
It shows the potential for imaginative joint ventures which can benefit the entire island as well, as the ability of those on this island to work together fruitfully — despite the often unhelpful interventions of Brexit-minded British politicians in recent years.
The Tour gives Ireland the opportunity to present itself on the world stage to maximum effect, showcasing local attractions to position the entire island as a tourist destination for millions of cycling fans on the Continent.
The event should also turn the focus inwards on cycling in Ireland, both as an elite competitive sport and mass exercise outlet.
In both instances, the national infrastructure could be improved — having the Tour on our doorstep could concentrate minds wonderfully.
It’s also encouraging that Ireland hasn’t given up on hosting major international sporting events after the abortive attempt to host the America’s Cup was withdrawn last March. Disappointment in the deep south will no doubt be assuaged somewhat by the prospect of high-quality cycling.