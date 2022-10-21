Irish Examiner View: Tour de France could present big opportunity for Ireland

The decision to bid to host the opening stage of the Tour de France in Ireland has much to recommend it — not least the fact that it is an all-island bid agreed by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media Catherine Martin and Gordon Lyons, the minister for the economy in the Northern Ireland Executive.

It shows the potential for imaginative joint ventures which can benefit the entire island as well, as the ability of those on this island to work together fruitfully — despite the often unhelpful interventions of Brexit-minded British politicians in recent years.